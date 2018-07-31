Torchmark Co. (TMK) Insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. Sells 875 Shares

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $76,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Torchmark opened at $88.17 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Torchmark Co. has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMK. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torchmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 18,935.7% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

