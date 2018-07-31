Tompkins Financial Corp Has $437,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $58.49 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $285.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.