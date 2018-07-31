TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,297 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $81,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 8,257,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $785,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,922,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,189,000 after purchasing an additional 105,692 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,635,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $459,629,000 after buying an additional 107,710 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,164,000 after buying an additional 693,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,809,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $310,726,000 after buying an additional 166,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,274.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

