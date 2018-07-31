Time New Bank (TNB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $41.69 million and $1.20 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, fex and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003525 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00391648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00179213 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00030150 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000860 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 5,541,679,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,361,679,677 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, Ethfinex, DragonEX, BigONE, Binance, C2CX, fex, OKEx, Huobi, OTCBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.