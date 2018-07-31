Thrive Token Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Qryptos. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $240,794.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003531 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00382442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00183343 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00027050 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,608,344 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

