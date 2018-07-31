TheStreet Upgrades Endurance International Group (EIGI) to C

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

EIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endurance International Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.86. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.38 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. research analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Orlando sold 73,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $625,763.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the first quarter worth $105,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 65.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

