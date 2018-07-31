Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2019 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $230.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $170.07 and a 1 year high of $234.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,711.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,798,000 after buying an additional 566,523 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,587.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 544,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 541,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,582,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,075,294,000 after buying an additional 475,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,849,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,879.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total transaction of $10,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,680.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,706 shares of company stock worth $21,125,673. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

