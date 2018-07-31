The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $335.00 in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTI. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the company a $291.92 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group traded up $5.54, reaching $278.69, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 17,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1-year low of $181.59 and a 1-year high of $297.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, CFO Felicia Alvaro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $501,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.43, for a total transaction of $1,082,506.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,375 shares of company stock worth $2,819,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth about $515,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.