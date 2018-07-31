The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Reduced by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,961 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.3% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Societe Generale set a $46.50 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

In related news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

