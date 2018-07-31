The Carlyle Group (CG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.57 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.26% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $188,859.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

