Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 446.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,034,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 844,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,225,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,757,000 after buying an additional 374,087 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $205,501,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $14,929,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $14,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

