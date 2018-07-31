Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.96 Million Stake in Pool Co. (POOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10,523.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,712,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,801 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 599,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after purchasing an additional 117,441 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,116,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,412,000 after purchasing an additional 63,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $8,713,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool opened at $150.86 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $97.25 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

In related news, insider Hart Melanie Housey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $517,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,505,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,225. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

