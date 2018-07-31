TESARO (TSRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect TESARO to post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the quarter.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 177.92% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. TESARO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1520.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TESARO to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TESARO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSRO opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.56. TESARO has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $136.45.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $307,891.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TESARO to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESARO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TESARO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TESARO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.20.

About TESARO

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.