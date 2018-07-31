Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $296.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director David S. Murakami sold 4,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $134,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $843,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $187,758.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $455,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 107,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

