Terex (TEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Terex had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. Terex updated its FY18 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

NYSE TEX traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. 1,933,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,003. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.26. Terex has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,190,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 16,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $669,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,076 shares of company stock worth $45,132 and have sold 50,453 shares worth $2,043,086. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3,247.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 155,159 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $184,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Terex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

