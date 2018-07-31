Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 39,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,230. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.93 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 120.57% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 180,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,926,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $183,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

