Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Price Target to $65.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.02.

TXRH opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.52 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 444,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

