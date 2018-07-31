Telemus Capital LLC Sells 179,670 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 179,670 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Apollo Investment worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AINV. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 571.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 868,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 392,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,974,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 385,710 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 207,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment traded down $0.05, hitting $5.91, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 23,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AINV. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.