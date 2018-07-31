Telemus Capital LLC Has $13.38 Million Stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd traded up $0.02, hitting $83.21, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,477.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.1299 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.