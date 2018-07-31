Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Humana Inc (HUM)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co raised its holdings in Humana by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUM traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humana Inc has a one year low of $229.84 and a one year high of $321.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.15. Humana had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.12.

In other Humana news, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 20,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $5,895,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.17, for a total transaction of $5,037,736.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,543,248.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,009 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

