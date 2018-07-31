Telaria (TLRA) and HAVAS (HAVSF) Head to Head Analysis

Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) and HAVAS (OTCMKTS:HAVSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Telaria alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telaria and HAVAS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria 0 0 2 0 3.00 HAVAS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telaria presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.48%. Given Telaria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telaria is more favorable than HAVAS.

Volatility and Risk

Telaria has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAVAS has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Telaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Telaria shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telaria and HAVAS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria 3.46% -15.04% -8.34% HAVAS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telaria and HAVAS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria $43.80 million 4.35 $2.22 million N/A N/A HAVAS $2.52 billion 1.79 N/A N/A N/A

Telaria has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HAVAS.

Summary

Telaria beats HAVAS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc., a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

HAVAS Company Profile

Havas SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, media, and digital services worldwide. It offers brand strategy, consulting, advertising, and brand content; media planning and buying; corporate, financial, and human resource communication; direct, relational, promotional, and interactive marketing; content creation; marketing and design; sports marketing; and healthcare communication services. The company was formerly known as Havas Advertising and changed its name to Havas SA in 2002. Havas SA was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France. Havas SA is a subsidiary of Vivendi SA.

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.