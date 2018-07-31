Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. MKM Partners set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 204,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
