TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,625 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.38% of TechTarget worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 22,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget opened at $29.26 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $874.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.55, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.43. TechTarget Inc has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 target price on TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other TechTarget news, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $527,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,448.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Beam sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $205,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,537. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

