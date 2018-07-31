TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,275,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,925,628,000 after buying an additional 1,850,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,562,000 after buying an additional 169,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,904,000 after buying an additional 1,563,964 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5,769.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,504,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,461,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,613,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,202,000 after buying an additional 225,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,645,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.