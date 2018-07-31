Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,935,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,548,281,000 after buying an additional 220,701 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $316,198,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,132,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,840,000 after buying an additional 1,266,163 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,335,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,748,000 after buying an additional 412,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,124,000 after buying an additional 861,634 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $297,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,563.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,851. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

