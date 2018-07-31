Tdam USA Inc. Has $12.71 Million Position in Eversource Energy (ES)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,072 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 4,471,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,444,000 after purchasing an additional 191,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $1,242,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $358,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,619,856. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy traded up $0.46, reaching $60.22, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,503. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

