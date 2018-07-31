Tdam USA Inc. Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1,231.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,326 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,023,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 172.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,304,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $46,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,324.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $258,386.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,611 shares of company stock valued at $817,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 215,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Howard Weil reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$47.86” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.