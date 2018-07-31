TD Asset Management Inc. Has $156.66 Million Stake in Cae Inc (CAE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of CAE worth $156,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

CAE traded up $0.45, reaching $20.72, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,798. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

