TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Billion Position in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,809,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 978,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 2.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,762,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5,646.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,276,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166,961 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 39,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

