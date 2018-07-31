TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609,558 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $241,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 639,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale restated a “$49.85” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley traded down $0.18, hitting $50.72, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 390,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,991. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

