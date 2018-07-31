Taylor Wimpey (TW) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 207.86 ($2.73).

LON TW opened at GBX 172.10 ($2.26) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.90 ($2.78).

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Angela Ann Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($13,204.57). Also, insider Kevin S. Beeston sold 550,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £1,105,500 ($1,452,502.96).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

