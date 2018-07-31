Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.44

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Taylor Wimpey opened at GBX 175.25 ($2.30) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 173 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 211.90 ($2.78).

In other news, insider Kevin S. Beeston sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £1,105,500 ($1,452,502.96). Also, insider Angela Ann Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,204.57).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 207.86 ($2.73).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

