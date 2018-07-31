Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.37 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 1.2% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 44.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 70.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $2,901,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,393,078.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 5,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $451,763.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 664,985 shares of company stock worth $50,360,398 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.82. 61,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,183. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

