Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,004,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169,592 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,753,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,045 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $61,923,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,763,000 after acquiring an additional 432,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,976,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,341,000 after acquiring an additional 410,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.91.

Shares of CB stock opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $123.96 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

