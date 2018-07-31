Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.918239254898 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.65. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $93.01 and a one year high of $128.46.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 11.33%. sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TARO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.