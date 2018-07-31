Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.918239254898 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.65. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $93.01 and a one year high of $128.46.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 11.33%. sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.