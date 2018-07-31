Target Co. (TGT) Position Trimmed by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Target were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $2,093,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 947,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.47.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,813 shares of company stock worth $4,076,175. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

