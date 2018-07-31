Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (CVE:TVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy traded up C$0.03, hitting C$25.03, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,352. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 1 year low of C$24.80 and a 1 year high of C$26.98.

In related news, insider Kevin Screen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00. Also, insider Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$29,400.00. Insiders have sold 57,435 shares of company stock valued at $245,184 over the last 90 days.

Tamarack-Valley-Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

