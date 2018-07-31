Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Tallgrass Energy GP had a negative net margin of 17.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $179.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tallgrass Energy GP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP opened at $22.16 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Tallgrass Energy GP has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. purchased 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $963,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tallgrass Energy Holdings, Llc purchased 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $1,141,971.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 98,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,647.

Tallgrass Energy GP Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

