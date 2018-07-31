TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $39,100.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,414.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $4,531,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,206 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wedbush set a $132.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

