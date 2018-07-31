TajCoin (TAJ) Achieves Market Cap of $98,703.00

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. TajCoin has a total market cap of $98,703.00 and $63.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TajCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.02862555 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00721557 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024103 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022984 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00034053 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00061699 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038462 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024330 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013617 BTC.

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 9,822,500 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech

TajCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

