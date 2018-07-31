Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. Tableau Software Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tableau Software Inc Class A to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DATA opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.87. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $112.42.

DATA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

In related news, EVP Daniel John Miller sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,531,629.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,454,486.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $38,808.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,764.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 988,061 shares of company stock worth $91,526,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tableau Software Inc Class A

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

