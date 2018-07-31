T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 1,003.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,117.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of T2 Biosystems opened at $5.84 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTOO. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

In related news, Director David B. Elsbree bought 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,321.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

