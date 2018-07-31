Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) EVP Allan E. Kamensky Purchases 1,000 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Allan E. Kamensky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,269.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Synovus Financial opened at $49.72 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.79.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

