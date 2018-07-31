Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $45,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,095,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,447,000 after buying an additional 308,200 shares during the period. Trust Co boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 167,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 131.6% during the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 81,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.35.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $74,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

