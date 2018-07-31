Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,403,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,905,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,021 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,844.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,378,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,819,000 after purchasing an additional 900,236 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,219,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 879,352 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Roy A. Guthrie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,351.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Compass Point set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Shares of Synchrony Financial traded down $0.54, reaching $28.97, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 568,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,506. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

