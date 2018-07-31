Synaptics (SYNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYNA stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

In related news, Director Francis F. Lee sold 191,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $10,355,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $317,776.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,420 shares of company stock valued at $20,196,418. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

