Synalloy (SYNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.48 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Shares of Synalloy traded up $0.70, hitting $21.70, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,663. The company has a market capitalization of $181.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

In other Synalloy news, Director Murray H. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 5,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,043.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

