Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

SYKE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

SYKE stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $414.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.96 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 592,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54,864 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 26.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 359,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 206,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

