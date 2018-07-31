SWISS RE Ltd/S (SSREY) and Citizens (CIA) Critical Comparison

SWISS RE Ltd/S (OTCMKTS: SSREY) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SWISS RE Ltd/S alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SWISS RE Ltd/S and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWISS RE Ltd/S 1 3 2 0 2.17 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SWISS RE Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Citizens does not pay a dividend. SWISS RE Ltd/S pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SWISS RE Ltd/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SWISS RE Ltd/S has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SWISS RE Ltd/S and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWISS RE Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A Citizens -16.02% -16.80% -2.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SWISS RE Ltd/S and Citizens’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWISS RE Ltd/S $42.49 billion 0.78 $398.00 million $0.26 87.94 Citizens $252.62 million 1.56 -$38.12 million N/A N/A

SWISS RE Ltd/S has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Summary

SWISS RE Ltd/S beats Citizens on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWISS RE Ltd/S

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities. The company also offers customized products and standard insurance covers; and manages closed and open life and health insurance books. The company serves insurance companies, mid-to-large-sized corporations, and public sector clients. Swiss Re Ltd was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents. This segment offers its products through third-party marketing organizations and independent marketing consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment provides pre-need, final expense, and ordinary and industrial life insurance services; and annuities, as well as limited liability property policies to middle and lower income individuals in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment markets its products through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. Citizens, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE Ltd/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE Ltd/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.