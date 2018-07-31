SVB Financial Group’s (SIVB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.75.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $301.60 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $159.44 and a twelve month high of $333.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $849,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $152,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,575 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

